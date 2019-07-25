While Ukraine is shelling another aid convoy of the Russian EMERCOM arrives to Lugansk

DONBASS – The unloading of cars of the 85th humanitarian aid convoy of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation ended in warehouses in Lugansk. The cars soon began moving back to Russia. This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Lugansk People’s Republic.

Earlier, the ministry reported that nine Russian humanitarian aid vehicles delivered 140 tons of various forms of aid to the Lugansk People’s Republic this morning, which includes medical equipment and medicines.

On December 20, last year, Russia sent the 84th humanitarian convoy to Donbass.

The 83rd humanitarian aid convoy Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia arrived in Donbass at the end of November.

For the past three years, EMERCOM of the Russian Federation delivered more than 70 thousand tons of humanitarian aid cargo to Donbass.

In September, the press secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, said that the Russian Federation will continue to supply humanitarian aid, as well as social and medical insurance payments to the resident of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics.