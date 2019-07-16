VIDEO: An important message to the world from Donbass

DONBASS – Residental areas of the Gorlovka suburb of Zaitsevo have been under attack for more than 5 years in a row.

“Two houses are completely destroyed, just two houses from me. As for my house, glass globe of my chandelier fell down! I thought I’m gonna die! Seriously.” resident of Zaitsevo suburb of Gorlovka tells about recent mortar shelling.

Three houses at once were destroyed by Ukrainian shelling on Poletaeva Street. Sadly enough, one of the houses was hit by a shell for the third time.

One of the residents sent an important message to the world (at 2:15 in the video below).