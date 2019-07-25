FIGHTING BACK: Venezuela hosting huge anti-imperialist forum

A government supporter holds a sign showing a picture of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during an anti-imperialist rally at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 18, 2015. The rally was held amid tensions between Venezuela and the U.S. after President Nicolas Maduro this month said Washington is plotting to oust him and ordered the U.S. Embassy in Caracas to slash staffing levels. The U.S. later levied sanctions against seven Venezuelan officials accused of human rights violations. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS – The Sao Paulo Forum will have political content and reinforce the anti-imperialist character in the countries that will participate in the international event, which will began this Thursday in Caracas, said the president of the National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello.

“Brothers and sisters from a good part of the world are coming to Venezuela, an invitation and an assistance that we are sure will be extraordinary of high political content and in one of the things that we agree is in the anti-imperialist character, unites us, we reinforce it,” said Cabello during his program Con el Mazo Dando on state-owned Venezuelan Television broadcast.

According to the program of the event, dialogues will be held with social movements, meeting of study centers and schools of political formation, space for exchange between political parties, and the final declaration of the forum will be approved on the last day.

The XXV annual meeting will be attended by a group of delegates from Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, the United States, Europe, as well as parliamentarians, popular organizations from around the world.

- Advertisement -

The Ruler United Socialist Party will seek to show the reality of Venezuela at the Sao Paulo Forum, said the Vice President of Mobilization and Events of that political organization, Darío Vivas .

“This forum will serve us to show the world and have new spokesmen in the world of what is the political reality that we live in this country, and the efforts that the Government has been making with the people in terms of economic development and productive,” Vivas said during an event in the capital.

Similarly, the political leader said that Venezuela will be a challenge to host the forum, amid the “aggressions” and “conspiracies” of which he is a victim by foreign governments.

“It is an important challenge that corresponds to Venezuela, at this time because of the events that are taking place in our country, the imperial aggression against democratic stability, the permanent conspiracy of imperialism that attacks the people, which tries to end independence and freedom,” he said.