Venezuela and Germany seek to rebuild bilateral agenda after normalization of relations
CARACAS – Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza received the German ambassador to Caracas, Daniel Kriener, with whom he agreed to rebuild bilateral cooperation, after normalizing relations between the two countries.
“After the recomposition of diplomatic relations with Germany, we received Ambassador Daniel Kriener at the Yellow House, we will maintain direct communication and we will try to reconstruct a nourished agenda of bilateral cooperation,” Arreaza said on the social network Twitter.
Tras la recomposición de las relaciones diplomáticas con Alemania, recibimos al Embajador Daniel Kriener en la Casa Amarilla. Mantendremos comunicación directa y procuraremos reconstruir una agenda nutrida de cooperación bilateral. pic.twitter.com/fDVls21KdJ
