Venezuela and Germany seek to rebuild bilateral agenda after normalization of relations

By Paul Antonopoulos
CARACAS – Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza received the German ambassador to Caracas, Daniel Kriener, with whom he agreed to rebuild bilateral cooperation, after normalizing relations between the two countries.

“After the recomposition of diplomatic relations with Germany, we received Ambassador Daniel Kriener at the Yellow House, we will maintain direct communication and we will try to reconstruct a nourished agenda of bilateral cooperation,” Arreaza said on the social network Twitter.

Paul Antonopoulos

Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.

