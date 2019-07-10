US upgrading Black Sea base at Ochakov, enlarging airfield at Mikolaev

UKRmilitary.com

Due to increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, the US is modernizing several Ukrainian naval bases to allow US and NATO warships to be located a few miles from Russia-controlled Crimea.

Breaking Defense reports.

Recall that in July 2017, through the military assistance provided by Foreign Military Construction Sales (FMCS), by US military builders, in Ochakov, construction began on the Marine Operations Center, a repair shop for boats, as well as checkpoints for protection along the perimeter of the bases.

The plans were updated after the Russian naval forces fired and seized three ships of the Ukrainian navy in the Kerch Strait last November. Currently, Russia continues to hold crews.

Modernization of the Ochakov naval base and military base in Mykolayev, in particular, will facilitate ship repair facilities and improve a couple of new naval operational centers, from which the forces of Ukraine and NATO will be able to coordinate their activities.

Most of the work is carried out in the area of ​​Ochakov, which several construction departments of the United States Navy have been visiting. Currently, the US Navy submarine unit is evaluating existing piers. “The goal is to be able to use them for the tasks of the American and allied forces.” The divers will work on increasing the existing piers, mapping the seafloor to make sure that large ships can go there, and will choose a place for the planned floating dock.

In addition, as can be seen from the popular US Navy photo service, servicemen of the 133rd Mobile Construction Construction Battalion of the United States Navy are helping to reconstruct the runway of the Military Airfield in Mykolayev.