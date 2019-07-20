US military intelligence: Russia and China are short-term and long-term threats

MOSCOW – The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) sees Russia and China as short- and long-term threats, respectively, said the director of the organization, Robert Ashley.

“In the short term, this is Russia…” he said, when asked which country is most dangerous for the United States, Russia or China.

Lieutenant-General Ashley addressed and presented his analysis during the Aspen Security Forum.

The DIA chief said he agreed with the view that a cornered country could react in an unpredictable way, and this also refers to Russia .

“Several thousand [Russian] nuclear charges constitute an existential threat,” the senior official said.

Meanwhile, for Ashley, the Chinese lead economically and that they are a long-term threat.

At the same time, he ruled out that these two countries, like Iran, should seek war.

Meanwhile, last June Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested thinking of a “security structure” in the region during a meeting with his Eurasian partners in the framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Measures in Asia held in Dushanbe (Uzbekistan).

Asian Alliance

Some experts have called this initiative a desire to create an alliance in opposition to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a kind of Asian NATO.

However, uniting against the West in an Asian bloc will be very problematic.

The Chinese president’s proposal comes after the publication of the US Department of Defense report that criticizes the activities of Russia, North Korea and, above all, China.

It seems that the circle of US allies is tightening around China: Japan, Australia, and India are part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, and in addition, the US has trusted partners in Southeast Asia.

“There are challenges in the region and what Xi Jinping says is not aggressive plans, but rather a forced reaction,” Sergei Sanakoyev, Head of the Russian-Chinese Analytical Department of the Asia-Pacific Research Center, said.

The important thing for Beijing now is to have the opportunity to meet with partners, discuss certain problems and think together about their solution.

To address this, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum, the BRICS Group and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization may be used, the latter being the main security structure in Asia. In this platform Beijing presents its initiatives, increases confidence and proposes all kinds of events