CRIMEA – Three US planes have collected information near the Crimean coast, according to data from the PlaneRadar monitoring portal.

So at 11:25 am Moscow time (5:25 am GMT) a US Navy anti-submarine P-8A Poseidon aircraft , number 169328, took off from Sigonella Air Base in Sicily and was detected near the Russian coast of the Black Sea. The flight was performed at an altitude of more than nine kilometers, at a speed of 869 kilometers per hour.

At 11:30 am, a US Navy RQ-4B-30 Global Hawk surveillance drone , number 10-2043 and the UAVGH000 ring signal, took off from the air base in Italy. The aircraft collected information along the boundary line in the Donbass region and followed the same course as the first aircraft. At 9:40 pm the unmanned plane ended the mission and headed for the base.

17:35 мск.

At 5:35 pm:

At 5:43 pm:

Approached 38 kilometers from the shoreline in the Vitino area.

In addition, at 5:35 pm another US Navy P-8A Poseidon anti – submarine patrol aircraft , number 169002, took off from the Sigonella polygon and began patrolling along the Russian Black Sea coast. At 5:43 pm (11:43 am, Brasília) the aircraft approached 38 kilometers from the shoreline in the Vitino area. The plane circled the area over three hours.

US military aircraft have been repeatedly detected near the Crimean coast. The Russian Ministry of Defense had already called on Washington to abandon these reconnaissance operations, but the Pentagon declined .

As Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has stated, the grouping of troops from various branches of the Russian Armed Forces present in Crimea “leaves no chance” to potential attempts to violate the territorial integrity of the country and plays a crucial role in ensuring the your safety.