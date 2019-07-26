US is trying to STARVE Venezuelans into submission

CARACAS – The Venezuelan government stated that this new American attack on the sovereignty of Venezuela is due to its political despair, because of the inability to achieve their interference objectives in the Latin American country.

The Venezuelan authorities denounced the new Friday attacks perpetrated by the Government of the United States of America (USA) through coercive measures that harm the Venezuelan people and their basic human right – to have food on the table.

In a statement issued by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, the Venezuelan Government denounced the attack and reported it to the international community. Foreign Minister Arreaza denounced the repeated aggression of the US Government against the people of the Bolivarian Republic.

“The Trump Administration has blocked bank transactions, purchases of food, medicine, and medical supplies, and has carried out countless actions in order to ignore the sovereign will of the Venezuelan people and force a change of the government through unconstitutional means,” the Venezuelan Foreign Minister stated.