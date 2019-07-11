US intelligence collaborating with Iranian MEK terrorists — Iran’s UN ambassador

Giovanni Sorbello in Il Faro sul Mondo

US intelligence collaborates with the MEK terrorists

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, said that the anti-Iranian terrorist group Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MEK), supported by some regional and European countries, is working closely with the US intelligence services in an attempt to destabilize Iran.

“Although terrorists and organized criminals differ in their motivations and methods, they are similar to each other in the repercussions of their acts, which are total destruction,” said Majid Takht-Ravanchi during a meeting on Tuesday evening. The meeting of the UN Security Council was entitled “Threats … international peace and security: the link between international terrorism and organized crime”.

Takht-Ravanchi pointed out that 17,161 Iranian citizens, including

— the late president Mohammad Ali Rajaei,

— former prime minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar,

— head of the Supreme Council of the judiciary Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti,

— last deputy chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces Ali Sayyad Shirazi,

— 27 lawmakers, and

— four nuclear scientists have been killed by the MEK terrorists.

“The MEK terrorist group is currently sponsored by a number of regional countries and several Western states. The United States of America has provided shelter to its members after removing the group from its list of designated terrorist organizations. The US intelligence service is working closely with them to carry out attacks and sabotage against Iran,” said the Iranian diplomat.The MEK, listed as a terrorist organization by much of the international community, has been carrying out numerous attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials for several decades. In 2012, the US State Department removed the MEK from its list of designated terrorist organizations under intense pressure from Saudi Arabia and other regimes hostile to Iran.

Takht-Ravanchi then underlined Iran’s cooperation with Iraq and Syria in the fight against ISIL terrorists, stressing that Iran’s military presence in both countries is based on the demands of their respective and legitimate governments.

The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations also referred to his country’s leading role in the fight against drug trafficking, stating that over 39% of the world’s narcotics in 2017 were discovered by Iran.

Over the past 40 years, Iran has lost 3,815 members of the security forces during anti-drug operations and over 12 thousand have been injured. Takht-Ravanchi has finally invited the international community to support Iran in the fight against illegal drugs without preconditions, discrimination or political considerations.

