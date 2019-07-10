Unwelcome Occupation: Azov takes 3 more casualties in Lugansk

LUGANSK, Donbass – Three soldiers of the Neo-Nazi “Azov” special purpose regiment, which officially falls under the command of the National Guard of Ukraine received injuries of varying degrees of severity as a result of their KamAZ truck hitting an explosive device in the area of ​​the Kiev’s punitive operation against Donbass. This was announced by the officer of the press service of the People’s Militia of the LPR Ivan Filiponenko.

“On July 8, soldiers from a company of the 8th special purpose regiment “Azov” of the National Guard of Ukraine, were wounded while moving in a KamAZ vehicle, when their truck hit a mine in the area of ​​the Novoluganskoye settlement,” Filonenko said.

According to him, “as a result of the blast, the mine explosion severely injured three ‘Azov’ soldiers”.

“In the course of the work of the commission sent from the headquarters of the National Guard, which arrived to investigate the case, it was established that before leaving, the commander of the Neo-Nazi unit received an outdated minefield map at the headquarters of the 30th brigade, on which newly-placed mines weren’t properly marked,” the press official stated.

“Azov” Special Purpose Battalion is a Neo-Nazi volunteer unit of the Armed forces of Ukraine and it has been an active participant of the war since the very beginning. It is known for its extreme Neo-Nazi views and numerous reports indicate its members took part in atrocious war crimes.

Reports published by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) have connected the Azov Battalion to war crimes such as mass looting, unlawful detention, rape, torture, and mass murder of Novorussians.

An OHCHR report from March 2016 stated that the organization had “collected detailed information about the conduct of hostilities by Ukrainian armed forces and the Azov regiment in and around Shyrokyne (31km east of Mariupol), from the summer of 2014 to 2016. Mass looting of civilian homes was documented, as well as the deliberate targeting of civilian areas between September 2014 and February 2015”.

Another OHCHR report documented instances of rape and torture, even against civilians with disabilities.

“A man with a mental disability was subject to cruel treatment, rape and other forms of sexual violence by 8 to 10 members of the ‘Azov’ and ‘Donbas’ battalions in August–September 2014. The victim’s health subsequently deteriorated and he was hospitalized in a psychiatric hospital,” the report reads.

A report from January 2015 stated that a Donetsk People’s Republic supporter was detained and tortured with electricity and waterboarding, which resulted in him confessing that he was allegedly spying for Novorussian forces.

“Azov” insignia and propaganda posters clearly indicate their ideological standpoint.

The unit is also infamous for having hundreds of foreign Neo-Nazi fighters from all over Europe, especially from the Baltic republics and Croatia.