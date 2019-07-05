KRAMATORSK – President Zelensky of Ukraine arrived on a working trip to the occupied part of the DPR. This was reported by the press service of the head of state.

In Kramatorsk, the president will take part in events dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the ‘liberation’ (occupation) of this city as well as Slavyansk. Also in the program will be a presentation of the newly appointed chairman of the Donetsk Regional State Administration to the management of the region.

Journalists noted that Zelensky did not shy away from the photo-op, donning a tactical vest while ‘in the field’, even though he is surrounded by security at all times, and was not in an area marked by active conflict. Critics considered this posturing to be intended to give the public a sense of a ‘hands on’ president.

The press photo provided has the marked characteristics of a staged production – the president squints while looking off into the distance – not an impromptu photo as the handlers would have the public believe.

Recall that earlier today Zelensky appointed a new gaul’ter of the occupied part of the DPR. Back on June 19, the ex-President of Ukraine Kuchma proposed to transfer the enterprises of the DPR and the LPR to control Kiev in exchange for lifting the blockade .

Earlier in Minsk, Kuchma proposed to lift the economic blockade from the Donbass . After that, he said that in reality there was no economic blockade of Donbass , and what society called a blockade was only temporary restrictions.

On June 6, the OSCE Special Representative in the TKG, Martin Saidik, said that the issue of lifting the economic blockade at yesterday’s meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk was raised by Donbass representatives, and not Kiev Kuchma’s representative . It was also reported that the Donbas Contact Group is preparing a new armistice agreement .