Ukraine Scandal – Classified Documents of ridiculous ‘Build Wall Stopping Russia’ Project Went Missing

KIEV, Ukraine – The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is investigating the loss of a document containing classified information about the project “Wall” (“Стена”) along the border with Russia. This was reported by “Ukrainian News” (“Українські Новини”), citing legal investigation documents of the court.

According to the newspaper, the special service opened a criminal investigation under Article 1, p. 329 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (“Loss of documents containing state secrets”). According to the investigation, director of the “Count Group” LLC (main construction works contractor), Aleksey Pegasin, “lost physical copies of classified documents entrusted to him.

- Advertisement -

There are five copies of the missing document. Two of those are kept in the main building of the 1st Department of State Border Service of Ukraine, the other two were in possession of the Director of “Count Group” LLC, Aleksey Pegasin, while one copy is kept at the Design Institute of the SBU.

The project “Wall” was started back in 2014, right after the Western-backed coup, on the initiative of the then Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk. It involves the construction of 2000 km of fortifications along the border with Russia by 2021. In June, the court launched a criminal investigation for the embezzlement of 40.2 million hryvnias (1.56 million US dollars) allocated for the construction of the “Wall”.