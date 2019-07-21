While carrying out an inspection in the 25th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the so-called “Combined Forces Operation” (“OOS”), the integrated committee discovered that a counter-battery radar system is missing, which Washington transferred to Kiev under the program of military-technical cooperation. This was announced by the head of the press service of the People’s Police Department of the LPR, Yakov Osadchy.

“According to our sources, the integrated committee, in the course of checking the security of weapons and ammunition in the 25th separate airborne brigade, besides embezzlement and loss of weapons and ammunition, revealed the lack of an anti-battery combat system, AN / TPQ-36, transmitted through the United States military technical cooperation program in 2019. The glaring fact of the missing radar system was brought personally to the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (General Ruslan) Khomchak,” Osadchy said.

Earlier, on July 15, in the same brigade, the committee found a major shortage of weapons and ammunition. The committee of the missile-artillery service, which arrived at the 25th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, revealed a massive shortage of ammunition.

On March 19, the headquarters committee found out about unreported deaths of soldiers of the 54th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass.

In February, the headquarters committee already checked the AFU warehouse due to a shortage of ammunition.

- Advertisement -

At the end of September, it was reported that the committee would check the 59th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbas due to the lack of ammunition.

In August, the committee revealed a major shortage of food and fuel in parts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass.

A week earlier, inspectors recorded a shortage of property, weapons, and ammunition in parts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine .

Earlier, on August 2, a check in the warehouses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces revealed a shortage of expired ammunition.

In late July, the Ukrainian troops in the Donbass sold 52 Kalashnikov assault rifles because of poverty.

In short, the collapse of the state in Ukraine seems to be irreversible, at least as long as the country stays on its “European path”.