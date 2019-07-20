Conservative UK Politician Who Pushed for Gender-Neutral Bathrooms Is Charged with 9 Counts of Pedophile Child Sex Abuse

YORKSHIRE – British politician David Smith from Middlesborough who pushed for gender-neutral bathrooms in the community was charged with nine counts of sexually touching a child.

- Advertisement -

Last month Smith pushed for gender-neutral bathrooms in the the Middlesbrough Council buildings. Smith said his interest in the gender-neutral bathrooms stemmed from interactions with “transgender and non-binary people”