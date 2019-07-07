VIENNA – Delegates from Lithuania, Britain and Ukraine at a meeting of the Committee on Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs of the OSCE PA blocked the resolution “On combating xenophobia, aggressive nationalism and related intolerance” proposed by the Russian delegation. It called on OSCE participating states to counter the glorification of the Waffen SS members.

The glorification of Waffen SS members has become a normalized feature of state remembrances in Lithuania and Ukraine. The US and UK hypocritically support these as bulwarks against Russia, despite operationalizing a western media campaign to characterize Russian geostrategic efforts towards multipolarity as ‘far right’ or ‘neo fascist’.

The OSCE PA was supposed to express deep concern about “spreading the theory of superiority on the basis of race, nationality, religion or culture, including in the OSCE region,” and also recognize that neo-Nazism is a “dangerous modern phenomenon” that politicians must fight. As a result, 25 members of national delegations voted against the document, only 11 parliamentarians spoke in favor, 13 abstained.

The main author of the resolution was State Duma Deputy Artem Turov . He recalled that the Nuremberg Tribunal criminalized both the SS itself and its component parts. In this regard, he proposed to the Assembly “to strongly condemn the preservation and spread of neo-Nazi and aggressive nationalist ideologies based on racial or national prejudices, and states that these phenomena cannot be justified in any case or under any circumstances.” The Assembly also had to urge member states to “actively resist acts of glorification in any form of the Nazi movement, including former members of the Waffen SS organization, as well as the frequent attempts and cases of desecration or destruction of monuments” to the fighters against Nazism.

The document was criticized by the delegations of the United States, Lithuania, the United Kingdom and Ukraine, criticizing the text for the lack of condemnation of communism in it. According to members of the US delegation, Russia allegedly does not itself recognize “its aggressive nationalism in Ukraine and Georgia.”

“Unfortunately, all previous speakers, apparently, did not read the proposed resolution at all. This suggests that they don’t give a damn about the fact that neo-Nazism is now being revived in Europe and, in essence, fascism is taking place, ”member of the Russian delegation, State Duma deputy Alexey Kornienko said in turn .

Just before this, the Committee on Political Affairs and Security of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly adopted an anti-Russian resolution on the Crimea. In the text of the resolution, the author of which is a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Artur Gerasimov , states that Crimea is not recognized as part of Russia. It is noted that the OSCE PA “respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Ukraine and considers Crimea and Sevastopol to be part of its borders.

In a strange parallel story, OSCE observers in the Donbass came under fire from the very same Waffen-SS glorifying Ukrainian army in the last 24 hours.