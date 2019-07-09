The visit of the NATO North Atlantic Council headed by the Secretary General of the Alliance Jens Stolteberg to Ukraine, which was to be held on July 9-10, was indefinitely postponed. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Klympush-Tsintsadze.

“The North Atlantic Council was supposed to arrive on July 9-10, and in connection with our elections, they decided to postpone the visit to a later date. Most likely, this will happen in October. There is no final date yet, but we focus on October, ” she said.

This announcement revealed growing concerns within the US about NATO’s resolve against Russia. While the White House and the establishment in the US appear to have differing views on the approach towards Russia, the anti-Russian sanctions remain in place. Meanwhile, others have noted that the sanctions regime itself is neither as hard-hitting nor as rigorous as they could be. Trump has been reluctant to increase sanctions on Russia, and on numerous times has even proposed conditions upon which the US might consider legitimizing the Crimean referendum, in which some 98% of voters expressed their will to re-join the Russian Federation.

Nominally the meeting was ‘postponed’ without a definite meeting date as a result of internal elections in the EU which are to take place. However, this reason is questionable given that the date of the elections had not changed, was known beforehand, and such events had not been the basis in the past for any cancellation of specifically unrelated meetings.

This raises the question as to whether EU officials expect some sort of policy adjustment as the result of these elections, which may be at odds with the results of the now-canceled meeting.

Recall that last night the high representative of the European Union, Vice President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini canceled her meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

At the same time, today the EU has set conditions for Ukraine to receive 500 million euros .

Adding to all this, yesterday the President of Ukraine, Zelensky, offered Russian President Vladimir Putin negotiations with the participation of US President Donald Trump. This was a strange proposal as Trump views Zelensky disfavorably.

A spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that the Kremlin would consider the initiative of the Ukrainian president to hold talks in Minsk with Putin with the participation of Britain, the United States, Germany and France.

In turn, political scientists ridiculed Zelensky’s conditions for a meeting with Putin given the nature of the relationships involved.