DONETSK, Donbass – Two civilians were wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic yesterday as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. One person was injured in Dokuchaevsk and another in Sakhanka. This was announced by the head of the press service of the Armed Forces of the DPR, Daniel Bezsonov.

“In addition to the destroyed civilian infrastructure, two civilians from the settlements of Sakhanka and Dokuchaevsk were victims of Ukrainian terror, receiving fragmentation and gunshot wounds,” he said.

Just four days ago, on July 11, Russian military commander Alexander Sladkov showed President of Ukraine Zelensky the first Donbas resident killed by him (since the start of his presidency).

Sladkov stressed that in just one day, Ukrainian militants fired more than 300 shells across the territory of Donbass, resulting in the death of a woman, while 20 houses were destroyed.

Note that President Zelensky’s order to “strengthen” the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donbass led to increased shelling of the territory of the DPR.

In addition, the Ukrainian newspaper Uryadovy Kuryer published an interview with the commander of the Ukrainian troops in the Donbass, Lieutenant-General Syrsky, in which he stated that the commanders of the units and the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly do not return fire to the militia if there are significant threats life and health of civilians.

However, the situation on the ground is strikingly different. Residents of Donbass most certainly think so. Dokuchaevsk has been a target before, including school kids coming under artillery and small arms fire while coming back home from school. But perhaps the worst cases of shelling happened in Kominternovo. Just a week ago, a church was shelled in Kominternovo, and just 3 days later, the settlement was shelled again, but this time Ukrainian troops were using the horrifying (and banned) white phosphorus shells, infamous for their ability to even burn through thick layers of concrete.

