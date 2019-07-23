Twitter Censors Accounts for Exposing Nazi, Al Qaeda Terrorism that is openly Promoted on Other Twitter Accounts

For the past two years I have been using two accounts at Twitter to disseminate information that reveals the war crimes of the Free Syrian Army terrorists in Syria, particularly the White Helmets who are al-Qaeda posing as rescuers of small children, and the Ukrainian Azov Nazi battalions who are part of the official NATO/US funded Ukrainian military.

The predominance of the evidence used to expose these very real murderous terrorists is derived from their own Facebook, You Tube and social media posts. The near entirely of the evidence exposing the White Helmets as terrorists came from their own Facebook pages/postings, and the near entirety of the information exposing the Ukrainian Azov Nazis came from their own You Tube channel uploads. Thus, it is quite paradoxical that Twitter which professes to be against hateful content and polices their site to remove such material has now suspended both of my antiwar accounts that have been exposing these horrific groups and individuals. It is notable that the White Helmets have multiple Twitter accounts, yet remain free to post misinformation to Twitter. Incidentally, Twitter is policed by the Atlantic Council which has a vested NATO interest in protecting both of the aforementioned nefarious groups.

Screenshots proving suspension of the accounts UkraineWarEXP and WhiteHelmetsEXP – Both suspensions occurred within days of each other in late mid July 2019. Posted for Posterity (Historical record):

Link to WhiteHelmets Exposed Twitter account: https://twitter.com/WhiteHelmetsEXP

Evidence that Twitter has been suppressing views of my White Helmets EXP account since early 2018. I check this monthly.

Link to Azov Nazis You Tube channel (Note it has never been suspended by Google/You Tube) It has been in operation since January 2018 –

Link to massive trove of evidence White Helmets in Syria are terrorists posing as rescuers of small children.

Massive White Helmets Photo Cache Proves Hollywood Gave Oscar to Terrorist Group

Huge Cache of White Helmets Exposed Links All In One Massive Volume For Sharing and Red Pilling – Over 400 Images in 22 Files

Additional information covering the warcrimes of the Ukrainian Nazis:

My entire two and a half years of compiled research on the warcrimes of the Ukrainian Nazis now surpasses 5 million views

In 2018 I posted the following material in regards to the Atlantic Council’s collaboration with Twitter and what it was leading to. Judging from the information presented above I am vindicated in my worries in this regard. Censorship and Orwellian tactics are most definitely alive and well in todays current government-affiliated social media environment.

Conclusive Evidence: Facebook Subcontracts Censorship Measures Out To FireEye Intelligence/Hedge Fund Operatives And Atlantic Council

Huge Facebook Censorship Purge Enacted As Atlantic Council/NATO Partnered Social Media Giant Removes Over 800 Alternative Media Accounts

Caveat: All information related to the suspensions (Twitter banning’s asserted above) above, and my opinion derived from such, was acquired through postings conducted online by the individuals mentioned within the material and other researchers. I leave it up to diligent citizens to judge for themselves the validity of the aforementioned material and my opinions related to such, as is their right. This information is posted as a public service. Sometimes true patriotism requires dissent and revealing that which the powers that be would prefer remain hidden in the shadows. I subscribe to the philosophy of USMC General Smedley Butler and believe war is a racket, a rich man’s trick. I am a Marine Corps vet (1st Battalion, 6th Marines, 2nd Mar Div) who loves humanity and hopes to help save lives of innocent people as well as my brothers and sisters in the Armed Forces who may be used during this time of wars of deception and false flags (as shown in the material above).

I believe my posts at my Steemit and Clarity of Signal WordPress site are very important for humanity right now and recommend people get properly red pilled and research these issues thoroughly themselves. I reserve my right to free speech and my opinion based on all the above information which is easily accessible online (now just imagine if the mainstream media bothered to do what I have done here when it comes to real reporting and research). Instead they have done the opposite and covered it up. Wake up folks. The enemy is not foreign…..it is domestic. It is those who would lie to you and sell you murder, war and deception. It is those who enrich themselves through this horror.