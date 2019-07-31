Twitter blocks Russian Embassy in Syria account for criticizing Al-Qaeda White Helmets.

The NGO White Helmets claims to be politically neutral and non-belligerent, dedicated to the protection of civilians in Syria, although together with the videos in which the White Helmets rescue children from the ruins, the images in which they are publish show intentional manipulation by putting makeup on the victims and dictating what they should declare before the cameras.

The Russian Foreign Ministry describes the work of the White Helmets as an element of the information war directed against Damascus.

In addition, there is countless evidence that the White Helmets are just affiliates of Al-Qaeda.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish partner, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed measures to achieve peace in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

“Measures to improve coordination related to the situation in Syria, in particular measures to combat terrorism, intensify the peaceful settlement process, based on UN Security Council resolution 2254 and the decisions of the United Nations were examined in detail Syrian National Dialogue Congress,” said the Russian ministry.

It is necessary that Lavrov and Cavusoglu expressed their confidence that the Syrian Constitutional Commission will start working as soon as possible.

The ministers also confirmed that Russia and Turkey continue to develop bilateral relations .

The meeting between Lavrov and Cavusoglu was held within the framework of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on July 30 in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

Syria has been experiencing a conflict since March 2011 in which government forces face armed opposition groups and terrorist organizations.

At the end of 2017 the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group , banned in Russia and other countries, was announced.

In the province of Idlib since 2015 there are more than a dozen different armed groups, the largest of them are the alliance of rebel groups of the National Liberation Front and the Nusra Front terrorist group, also banned in Russia.