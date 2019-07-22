DONBASS – President of Ukraine Zelensky will end the war in the Donbass by arranging the “night of long knives” for the Nazis and the radicals. So says Ukrainian ex-deputy Oleg Tsarev, reports “TsarGrad” , referring to the comment of the policy of the FAN .

According to him, Zelensky is 90% likely to end the war in the Donbass by fulfilling the Minsk agreements in the form in which they were signed. At the same time, he will try to negotiate with the LDNR directly, removing his rival Medvedchuk from them.

Tsarev notes that Zelensky is not going to share his power with anyone, including with the Ukrainian Nazis. The former parliamentarian does not exclude that in the near future the radicals are waiting for the “night of long knives.”

“I think it will be a question of normalizing relations with Russia. The transport message will be restored. The influence of radicals Zelensky will drastically reduce. I think they are waiting for “the night of long knives,” said Tsarev.

He assumes that as a step towards Russia to the Crimea, the water supply from Ukraine, which was suspended in 2014, can be restored. As for the recognition of the Crimea as a territory of Russia, this is a more complicated question.

“Not a single Ukrainian politician can not afford to give up the Crimea. At least, as long as there is no “transfer of power” in Kiev, – explained Tsarev.

Today, parliamentary deputy Rabinovich said that the party of war is leading in parliament, which will lead Ukraine to a catastrophe .

Earlier, a Ukrainian political analyst said that, according to the preliminary results of the elections to the Verkhovna Rada, the forces leading up to the country’s entry into NATO and the EU and for hundreds of years of war with Russia are leading in the Ukrainian parliament .

Note that today the leader of the party “Servant of the People” Razumkov said that the new composition of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine may begin work in late August .

Also today, he said that the party “Servant of the People” does not see the point in creating a coalition in the Rada .

In addition, it was reported that the CEC of Ukraine processed half of the electronic protocols .

The Central Election Commission has not recorded serious violations in the elections to the Verkhovna Rada.

Yesterday after the closure of polling stations in Ukraine, official exit poll data were published. The first place in the elections to the Verkhovna Rada was predictably occupied by the party of the current president of Zelensky, “The Servant of the People”. The second is behind the Boyko-Medvedchuk Opposition Platform.

Earlier, the Kiev police reported massive violations of electoral legislation on the eve of elections.