Trump promises to plant US flag on Mars ‘soon’

WASHINGTON DC – US President Donald Trump said US astronauts will soon land on the moon again and then arrive on Mars to lay the American flag.

“We’ll be going to the moon, we’ll be going to Mars very, very soon.

“It’s very exciting. From a military standpoint there is nothing more important right now than space,” said the American leader on Thursday during the usual speech on the Day of the United States Independence.

At the ceremony, held in front of the memorial monument to former President Abraham Lincoln (1861-1865) in the nation’s capital, Trump praised aerospace engineer Gene Kranz, who was in charge of NASA’s manned mission to the moon in 1969.

In March of this year, US Vice President Mike Pence assured that the US space agency will launch a manned moon mission over the next five years and that the first woman in history to step on the moon will be from the United States.

In addition, the budget law proposed by the White House plans to carry out a new mission to the terrestrial satellite in the current fiscal year.

In December 2018, Trump signed an order for the resumption of the lunar program, reduced during the presidency of Barack Obama. According to the president, the United States will not only leave its flag and mark on the moon, but will also create a base for flights to Mars.

Ceremonies wrapped in criticism

Donald Trump was accused of trying to turn the celebrations of the historic day into a campaign. The president even organized his own event, parallel to the celebrations in Washington.

If some applauded, others threw the Baby Trump balloon and posters criticizing the policies of the leader of the country.

Space missions

The American astronauts were the first to land on the moon and put the US flag on the natural satellite in July 1969.

The last of the man’s voyages to the moon occurred in December 1972 with the Apollo 17 mission. The lunar missions were eventually cut short by being considered expensive and also by the diminishing tensions of the Cold War.

Both the United States and the Soviet Union began to concentrate their manned space missions in the Earth’s orbit, with stations such as the US Skylab and the Soviet MIR.

U.S. Independence

The Independence of the United States was declared on July 4, 1776 and put an end to the colonial bond that existed between the Thirteen Colonies and England. With this achievement, the United States became the first nation on the American continent to have its independence.