The Swamp: 20% of Pentagon staff are Pedophiles in ‘Christian’ America

Still, questions arise – how this study was released, and made public; who benefits from it – it’s stunningly close to the election season in the U.S. Could this be an election-drive gesture towards ‘draining the swamp?’ We’ll be focused on whether Trump picks up on this theme in any way. One thing is certain, the pentagon’s networks were considered a security lock-box, bordering on religiously sacrosanct. That any external party had access to its networks and files in the first place is beyond fathomable – J. Flores

The USA’s Pentagon ranks 19th out of nearly 3,000 networks identified to be engaged in peer to peer child porn sharing, the 2019 reporting:

… this has not only gone unaddressed for a decade but appears to have exponentially worsened since the story first began to break into the open, the 2010 reporting:

The Pentagon’s Pedophile Problem

“Due to DCIS [Defense Criminal Investigative Service] headquarters’ direction and other DCIS investigative priorities, this investigation is cancelled”

The upshot? After NINE YEARS of inaction, it is LITERALLY taking introduction of an act by Congress to attempt shutting the Department of Defense child porn network down:

“The END Network Abuse Act would require the Pentagon to enter into agreements with groups including law enforcement, child protection services, social services, and trauma-informed healthcare providers in order to cut down or halt the spread and impact of these images on DOD networks. The bill would also upgrade the training and technical expertise of the military organizations involved in investigating these types of crimes.

“The National Criminal Justice Training Center, one of the groups that has thrown its weight behind the bill, reported in 2018 that DOD’s network was ranked 19th out of almost 3,000 nationwide networks on the amount of peer-to-peer child pornography sharing”

So, the big question: How is it our “Christian Taliban” are rubbing shoulders with a bunch of little kid f**kers, you know, all of that super Christian culture represented in the USA military forces “Officers Christian Fellowship” and Pentagon prayer groups in an organization that can’t clean this shit up?

Huh. Maybe there’s something to the adage “Nothing fails like prayer.” Certainly the balls to stand up this seem to be altogether AWOL or the ethics & morality factor at the Pentagon is in a state of DESERTION and praying ‘Oh Jesus, save us’ is not going to take the evil out.

Then, occurs a thought, the organization the NSA reports to, as well the Pentagon owning the Defense Intelligence Agency, together with any idea the Department of Defense cannot solve this problem with exposure of the criminal element, is patently absurd. Nothing short of complicity at the top could keep the little kids f**k circus in business.

Talk about handing propaganda blessings to Russia, when your own top military institution and its law enforcement branch won’t tackle what appears to be endemic child pornography, what does that say about the aggression behind American ‘exceptionalism’? A case of ‘War with Russia’ to make the criminals at the Pentagon ‘indispensable’ is preferable to accountability? Or, just suppose Bibi’s intelligence people demand false flag encounters initiating a war with Iran? What compromising circumstance might be on the horizon where child porn blackmail presents a wealth of opportunity?