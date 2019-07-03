THE ERDOGAN TREATMENT? Putin says Brazil is one of Russia’s key international partners

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin has described Brazil as one of Russia’s key international partners.

“Brazil is one of our key partners at the international level,” Putin said when speaking at the ceremony of receiving diplomatic letters from the ambassadors of 18 countries in the Grand Kremlin.

In addition to the diplomatic representation of Brazil , Putin received the credentials of the ambassadors of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Belarus, Turkey, Croatia, Kyrgyzstan, Namibia, Mauritania, Afghanistan, Greece, South Korea, Cyprus, Costa Rica Rica, Nicaragua, the Republic of Seychelles and Botswana.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which will host the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit later this year, expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the event, the Brazilian ambassador in Moscow, Silva Nunes, said.

“The presence of President Putin at the BRICS summit in Brazil has already been confirmed,” said the diplomat.

The diplomat said that the increasingly intense relationship between Brazil and Russia and “aided by BRICS priorities” will make the two countries “partners even stronger and more deeply connected.”

The Brazilian government chaired by Jair Bolsonaro confirmed in a “fast and record time”, according to the ambassador, the desire to “strengthen the group with a pragmatic sense” and “add value” to what member countries are already doing.

He recalled that this year Brazil chose science, technology and innovation as the central theme of the summit, which will take place on November 13 and 14.

In 2020, it is up to Russia to host and, according to Da Silva Nunes, President Bolsonaro “will certainly go to the (BRICS Russia) summit next year.” In August, Putin announced that the BRICS summit in 2020 will be held in the city of Chelyabinsk in south-central Russia.

In addition, the Brazilian diplomat said that at some point Brazil is awaiting the visit of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who is co-chairman of a high-level intergovernmental commission.

“It has no date yet, but it will be done sometime this year,” he said.

Previously, Putin was in Brazil in 2014, when he was received by the then president Dilma Rousseff.

Although Bolsonaro was hostile towards Russia before his election, Brazil is increasingly becoming closer to Russia, baring resemblance to how Putin brought Turkish President Erdogan closer to Russia despite initial hostile relations.