Orenburg, Russian Federation – Orenburg Region (Orenburzhye) is an important region in the south of central Russia, stretched along Russia’s border with Kazakhstan. During the 1990s it suffered greatly, especially under the IMF-advised policies of Russia’s traitors, liberal shock-therapy economists selling Russia’s economic giants for pennies. It all lasted until the early 2000s when new authorities decided to put a stop to it. The region started a long-overdue revival.

In 2009, the revival was slowed down during the global recession crisis, but it soon recovered. However, the Western sanctions aiming to weaken Russia soon reached the Orenburg region. And that’s when an economic boom happened.

Orenburzhye is called the heart of Eurasia for a reason. A city which is also situated in both Europe and Asia. You can use the world’s shortest cable car to go from one part of the world to the other. From a height of 100 feet, one can get a good view of the city’s downtown.