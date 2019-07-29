Trending

TEXAS: VIDEO – “We’ll defend Donbass to the last”

By Drago Bosnic
DONBASS – We all know who Russell Bentley AKA “Texas” is, but it’s good to remind ourselves every once in a while. As you know, he’s been fighting the Nazis trying to conquer the Donbass since it all started in 2014. He was on the frontlines, both physical and virtual. The information war is no less important than the real one, and Russell has been successful fighting both. The Hero of Donbass nails it all down in the following video.

