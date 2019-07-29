TEXAS: VIDEO – “We’ll defend Donbass to the last”

DONBASS – We all know who is, but it’s good to remind ourselves every once in a while. As you know, he’s been fighting the Nazis trying to conquer the Donbass since it all started in 2014. He was on the frontlines, both physical and virtual. The information war is no less important than the real one, and has been successful fighting both. The Hero of Donbass nails it all down in the following video.
