TEXAS: VIDEO – Mission to Rebuild Petrovsky June 2019

We brought surgical supplies to the hospital and donated clothing to the community center free store in Petrovsky District. We also documented another war crime by Ukraine Army- shelling civilian area with prohibited artillery. THANKS to Donbass Human Aid, Novorussia Museum (in St. Pete) and Volunteers of Novorussia!
