TEXAS: VIDEO – Mission to Rebuild Petrovsky June 2019

By Russell Bentley
We brought surgical supplies to the hospital and donated clothing to the community center free store in Petrovsky District. We also documented another war crime by Ukraine Army- shelling civilian area with prohibited artillery. THANKS to Donbass Human Aid, Novorussia Museum (in St. Pete) and Volunteers of Novorussia!

Russell Bentley25 posts 0 comments

Russell 'Texas' Bonner Bentley is a writer at Fort Russ News, and based in Donetsk, Novorossia since December 2014. From January to June 2015 he served in the Essence of Time combat unit of the Novorussian Armed Forces (NAF). He served at the Donetsk airport and Spartak as a rifleman and RPG gunner. Today he is an information warrior, and previously wrote for DONi News. "The war in Donbass is only one Front in a global war."

I am now doing Information Warfare for the Donetsk People's Republic. The war in Donbass is only one Front in a global war.

