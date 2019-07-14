Terrorists attempt to assassinate Russian troops in Syria, pathetically fail

DARAA, Syria – On Saturday, in Syria’s Daraa province, militants detonated a bomb on the route of a Russian military police patrol, the high command said.

Militants in Syria’s Daraa province carried out a bomb attack on the Russian Armed Forces military police patrol route on Saturday, Major-General Aleksey Bakin, head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said. There were no casualties among Russian troops as a result of the attack, he added.

“An improvised remote-controlled explosive exploded on July 13, 2019, on the patrol route of the Russian Armed Forces military police in Daraa province in Syria’s Arab Republic,” Bakin said at a news conference.

The attack came a day after another incident, when Russian air defenses at Hmeymim air base destroyed three drones fired by militants operating in the Idlib safety zone.

Since the end of April, the United Nations has recorded 29 attacks on civilian facilities in northwestern Syria – including 25 in medical clinics – and 45 attacks on schools, with more than 300 civilians killed.

In September 2018, during negotiations in the Russian city of Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan established a demilitarized zone in Idlib along the line of contact between the armed opposition and government forces.

The north-western province of Idlib is home to several groups, including the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front and the al-Nusra terrorist group. It is estimated that 30,000 militants, including foreign mercenary fighters, are currently operating in the region.

This comes as three weeks earlier, Russia categorically denied all allegations of indiscriminate bombing in Syria’s Idlib province, Major General Aleksey Bakin, head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, told a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in the country.

“Working on the ground here, we constantly see a unilateral treatment of events in the deserted zone of Idlib by Western countries that accuse Syria and Russia of intensifying tensions while turning a blind eye to the atrocities of the jihadists and their terrorist activities in the province,” he said. “We categorically refute all allegations of an indiscriminate nature of attacks by government forces against targets in Idlib.”

Bakin said anti-Syrian non-governmental organizations continue to disseminate false information to deceive the global community and in so doing protect terrorists from Al-Nusra.

In 2018, with most of the country free from a wide range of Islamic terrorist groups, Russia, Iran and Turkey have become guarantors of a cease-fire across the country, with Idlib province in the north-west of the country now being the only area where a considerable number of anti-government militants are still present.