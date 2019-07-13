Terrorists make WEAK attempt to attack Russia’s Syria base, easily repelled

LATAKIA, Syria – Russian air defenses at Hmeymim air base in Syria have toppled three aerial drones launched by terrorist militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Russian general said.

“On the evening of July 12, 2019, militants of illegal armed groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone attempted to attack the Russian Hmeymim air base using UAVs,” the chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, General Aleksei Bakin, said on Friday.

“Base air defenses quickly detected and destroyed three drones at a safe distance from the facility,” continued the general during the daily briefing.

According to Bakin, the incident did not cause any casualties or material damage, and base operations were not disrupted.

Russia currently maintains a military presence at Hmeymim air base and in the port of Tartus, where there is a logistics center for the Russian Navy.

This is not the first time militants have attempted to attack the base, in fact, it is a continuous effort by the terrorist factions. In June, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria reported that militants attempted to attack the airbase with drones, but that all offensives were repelled.

Fight against terrorism

Russia and Syria signed a contract to deliver the Hymenim aerodrome on the Russian side in 2015 on a free basis, allowing the Russian military to be placed in the territory. In September of the same year, the aerodrome was to house the aerial group of the Russian Aerospace Force.

Syria has been plunged into an imperialist war of aggression since 2011, with forces loyal to President Bashar Assad fighting several armed opposition groups, mostly terrorist organizations.

Over the last few years, Russia has been one of the most important actors in the fight against terrorists operating in the country, helping Damascus regain control of vast areas that were previously held by militants.