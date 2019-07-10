Tehran warns U.S. Middle East bases are ‘within reach’ of Iranian missiles

TEHRAN – Iranian Minister of Cultural and Social Affairs Hossein Nejat has warned that Iran could destroy US aircraft carriers in the Gulf if the United States attacks Iran.

“US bases are within range of our missiles. Our missiles will destroy their aircraft carriers if they make a mistake,” Nejat warned on Tuesday, adding that “Americans are well aware of the consequences of a military confrontation with Iran.”

The minister also said that the war is not in the “Trump agenda” and that the US president wants to “drag Tehran to negotiate over maximum pressure.”

“Iran has put Israel’s security at risk and is now disturbing Saudi Arabia, America and Israel. Tehran is fighting the war at the borders of the enemy and not at its borders,” continued Nejat.

The statement comes after remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who warned that Iran is within reach of Israeli F-35 fighters.

- Advertisement -

“Iran has recently threatened to destroy Israel. It should remember that these planes can reach anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran, and certainly Syria,” Netanyahu said at Israeli Air Force base on Tuesday.

The statement by the top Israeli official came a week after Mojtaba Zolnour, chairman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said that if the United States attacks Iran, “Israel will have only half an hour to live.”

Unilateral exit of the Iranian agreement

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been exacerbated since May 2018, when the United States announced the departure of the Iranian nuclear agreement of 2015, despite Iran’s agreement to not develop nuclear weapons, as evidenced by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The US withdrawal prompted the other signatories to the agreement, including Russia, China and several European powers, to make efforts to try to recover the treaty.

After the US unilateral withdrawal, the United States re-instituted a series of sanctions that had been lifted against Iran under the nuclear agreement. In addition, Washington has also introduced new sanctions against Tehran.