Syrian Army inflicts losses upon al-Nusra terrorists in Hama and Idleb

Hama/Idlib, SANA – Syrian Arab Army units on Tuesday targeted with artillery and rocket fire terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra and groups affiliated to it in Hama and Idleb, inflicting losses upon them.

SANA’s reporter said that in the north of al-Ghab plain in Hama’s northern countryside, army units carried out artillery strikes targeting al-Nusra gatherings and fortified positions in the village of al-Huwaija, killing a number of terrorists and injuring others.

Army units also detected breaches at the outskirts of the de-escalation zones, and targeted the terrorists’ movements and fortifications in the direction of Tal Wasset and al-Ziyara villages in al-Ghab plain, cutting off the terrorists’ supply routes and destroying their fortifications and equipment.

Another army unit carried out rocket strikes targeting terrorists in the surroundings of Kafrsajna and Maaret Herma in Maaret al-Numan area in Idleb’s southern countryside, in addition to targeting terrorists’ infiltration routes in the farmlands surroundings al-Fatira village, inflicting losses upon the terrorists and destroying their hideouts, weapons, and ammo.