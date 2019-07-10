Syria, Iran sign joint cooperation program in domains of social care, rural development, finance

TEHRAN, SANA- Syria and Iran on Tuesday signed a joint cooperation program in the domain of social care, rural development, micro finance, labor and entrepreneurship.

The program was inked by Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Rima Qadiri and Iranian Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari in presence of Syria’s Ambassador in Tehran Dr. Adnan Mahmoud.

The program includes exchanging knowledge, experiences and technical cooperation between the Syrian and Iranian institutions in the domains of social care, rural development micro finance, labor and entrepreneurship.

During the signing of the program, the two sides called for upgrading the level of joint cooperation and for working on carrying out that program on the ground so as to reach tangible outcome that would reflect positively on the relevant sectors and the citizens in both countries.

Minister Qadiri visited the Training Center in Tehran to inspect the distinguished experience of that center which constitutes a part of the Vocational Training Organization which is affiliated to the Iranian Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare.

During the visit, Minister Qadiri discussed with deputy minister of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare, Iran Technical and Vocational Training Organization (ITVTO) Soleiman Pakseresht the possibility of benefiting from the Iranian expertise and implementing it on the ground in Syria through establishing a vocational center for the working staffs to improve their productive performance.

Minister Qadiri underlined the importance of the reaching an agreement with the Iranian side on the idea of establishing a center in cooperation with the Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Ministry.

Pakseresht, for his part, expressed readiness to provide all the capabilities to the Syrian side, particularly in the domain of the vocational training to help the workforce in Syria, indicating to the possibility of sending a number of trainees to Iran to get the required skills.

Minister Qadiri also met Head of Mostazafan and Janbazan Foundation (Oppressed and Disabled) Foundation Mohammad Saeedikia in presence of Ambassador Mahmoud, underlining the importance of benefiting from the pioneer experience of the foundation.

Minister Qadiri said that the meeting constitutes a basis for a wider joint cooperation that would reflect positively on the Syrian people and meet their aspirations as it focuses on the productivity more than the care.

She underlined the importance of finding a joint project that targets the poor families through activating the productive stage and achieving the dignified livelihood.

For his part, Saeedikia expressed full readiness to cooperate with the Syrian Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs in the relevant domains, expressing hope that the economic cooperation will become up to the level of the distinguished political cooperation between the two countries.