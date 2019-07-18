Trending

VIDEO – Surprise Twist in WikiLeaks Case – London Refuses to Extradite Assange to Country With Death Penalty

By Joaquin Flores
London won’t extradite Julian Assange to a country where capital punishment isn’t banned, that is, the USA. Such an unexpected statement was made today by British Deputy Foreign Secretary Alan Duncan. It came with another statement, which was less enjoyable for the founder of WikiLeaks. CNN released the investigation data on Assange’s alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election, meeting with hackers and Nikolay Bogachikhin, head of the RT London office, in the embassy of Ecuador. The latter has already explained why the scoop failed.

– Vesti

Joaquin Flores1744 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

