VIDEO – Surprise Twist in WikiLeaks Case – London Refuses to Extradite Assange to Country With Death Penalty
London won’t extradite Julian Assange to a country where capital punishment isn’t banned, that is, the USA. Such an unexpected statement was made today by British Deputy Foreign Secretary Alan Duncan. It came with another statement, which was less enjoyable for the founder of WikiLeaks. CNN released the investigation data on Assange’s alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election, meeting with hackers and Nikolay Bogachikhin, head of the RT London office, in the embassy of Ecuador. The latter has already explained why the scoop failed.
– Vesti