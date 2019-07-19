Su-35 could ensure air supremacy: expert compares Russian aircraft to US F-35

MOSCOW – Instead of the US F-35 aircraft, Russia is ready to supply its Su-35 multi-purpose fighters to Turkey, the executive director of the Russian state corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov said in a statement.

Russia is ready to supply Su-35 multi-purpose fighters to Turkey if Ankara expresses that will, the executive director told reporters.

“If our Turkish colleagues express this wish, we are ready to study the supply of Su-35,” Chemezov said.

This week US President Donald Trump said during a meeting that Turkey will not receive the F-35 fighters after acquiring Russian S-400 air defense systems.

The director general of Avintel’s Aviation Technologies Alliance, Victor Pryadka, in an interview made the comparison between the two planes.

“The Su-35 combines in itself all the experience that has been accumulated in the manufacture of this type of aircraft. If we compare it with the F-35, although Su-35 was manufactured without using ‘stealth’ technologies in a maneuverable combat, it [Su-35] would probably be able to actively fight against two, three or perhaps even five F-35 fighters,” Victor Pryadka said.

The characteristic aspect of the Su-35 fighter is its ability to perform different types of tasks.

“It can act as an aircraft capable of securing air supremacy, or it can also be used as a bomber or ground attack aircraft. In the next 10-15 years, or perhaps even for 20 years, it will be able to perform all tasks successfully which correspond to the military doctrine of Turkey,” Pryadka said.

On Friday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that the plane with the first delivery of the S-400 air defense systems landed at the Turkish airbase in Murted.

A Turkish military source said that it is too early to talk about the purchase of Russian Su-35 fighters by Turkey, which will be discussed by President Tayyip Erdogan.

“It is still too early to talk about the purchase of Su-35 Russian fighters by Turkey. Our esteemed president will evaluate this important issue, and he will also issue a statement,” the source told Sputnik.