Russian helicopter upgrade Mi-24 to help attract new customers

MOSCOW – Russian military plants Mil and Rostvertol have upgraded the Mi-24 attack helicopter, renamed Mi-35P +, said Andrei Boginsky, director of Russia’s Helicopters consortium.

Thus, the lifetime of the Mi-24 , which was previously 30 years, is now 45 years. According to Boginsky, modernization covered the weapons control system: the helicopter received a digital missile launch complex, which did not exist in this type of helicopter. An optical-electronic system was also introduced.

“We plan to use Ataka or Vihr missiles,” Boginsky said. He pointed out that this modification will help attract customers in countries with many such helicopters.

“This is primarily a matter for African countries, where budgets must be taken into account. This allows us and Rosoboronexport to sell the modernization of existing equipment,” said the director of the Russian consortium.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry plans to sign a contract for the purchase of 114 modernized Ka-52M Alligator attack helicopters to be developed by 2022, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksei Krivoruchko said.

“We hope to sign a new contract to supply 114 Ka-52M modernized helicopters next year,” said the deputy minister.

He explained that the improved version of the Alligator helicopter will be developed by 2022 and during its creation should be taken into account the experience of the military operation in Syria.

The director general of Vertolyoty Rossii (Russian Helicopters) holding Andrei Boginsky explained that the modernized Alligator will be equipped with new energy supply and target detection systems as well as increased helicopter protection.

“Work is being done to further increase the range of target detection and identification and, respectively, to increase the possibilities of using both ground and air weaponry,” Boginsky said.

Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopters have been produced in series for the Russian Ministry of Defense since 2010. They are capable of attacking the enemy’s armor, tanks and infantry and have confirmed its effectiveness during the Russian military operation in Syria.