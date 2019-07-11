Russian Foreign Ministry SLAMS Britain’s Piracy in Gibraltar, affirms Iran’s rights in international waters

MOSCOW – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters today that the incident in which British marines landed on Iranian tanker Grace 1 off the coast of Gibraltar and captured it, is an outrageous action by London, stressing that this could complicate navigation in the region.

“The situation is very alarming. We are convinced that, in fact, the risks of direct confrontation have intensified so much lately that it is becoming more difficult to predict further developments, ” Ryabkov said, pointing out that the reason for this is understandable, because it reflects the purposeful line of Washington to exacerbate the situation around Iran.

The Deputy Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that the Iranian authorities “rightfully demonstrate opposition to this whole situation,” and Moscow regularly continues to urge Iran to refrain from escalation steps.

“But we must understand that the Iranian leadership, their negotiators, who stood guard over the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan on the Iranian nuclear program, cannot put up with what is happening around their country,” he said, expressing the view that the preconditions created by Washington lead to so that the aggravation persists.

According to him, the development of the situation in the region may become uncontrollable.

“It is outrageous that, in a situation where the United Kingdom, as the closest ally of the United States, together with the authorities of Gibraltar, undertook, in essence, an action that does not fit into the requirements of not just international law, but also EU internal legislation, attempts continue to lay the blame for all this complicated the situation in Iran,” the diplomat said.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran rejected U.S media claims that Iranian forces tried to stop a British tanker in the Persian Gulf area the day before. The claims would be a case of fake news.

Recall that U.S and UK media falsely claimed that five warships of the Islamic Republic attempted to stop a tanker under the British flag in the Strait of Hormuz. It was said to be accompanied by a frigate of the Royal Navy of Great Britain. But, according to the debunked report, Iran at the last moment decided not to challenge the Royal Navy’s vessel. As a result, the false report claims that the tanker was given the opportunity to continue the journey. This is, however, the version of events presented earlier by the American side.

The incident occurred a week after the British marines landed on Iranian tanker Grace 1 off the coast of Gibraltar and seized him on suspicion that he violated the US and EU sanctions, prohibiting the supply of oil to Syria. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated that Britain “will face the consequences” of seizing an Iranian tanker.

It would appear that the fake news claim on the part of the UK and US is an attempt to distract or confuse from the issue, capitalizing on the basic use of internet search terms, so that news stories that come up in search results feature the claim that Iran attempted to seize a UK vessel, rather than the real story from days before in which the UK illegally, and in fact, seized an Iranian vessel.