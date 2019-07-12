Russian experts in Venezuela do not change the balance of forces in the region

MOSCOW – The presence of Russian experts in Venezuela will not change the balance of forces in the region.

The United States should have no cause for concern, said Maria Zakharova, the official representative of Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

“Our collaboration with Venezuela is being carried out strictly in accordance with the legislation of both countries. The presence of Russian non-military specialists in the territory of the country is regulated by the respective intergovernmental agreement and does not alter the regional balance of forces,” he said. Zakharova during this Thursday during an official press report.

“Therefore, there is no reason to worry on the part of the American partners and concretely on the part of the admiral,” said Zakharova.

Earlier, US Southern Command Chief Admiral Craig Faller stated during a hearing in the Senate Armed Forces subcommittee that there are hundreds of Russian military and military contractors in Venezuela who are supporting the Venezuelan President Nicolas Ripe and supervising the operation of Russian military equipment.

However, Moscow will continue to strengthen the potential of the Venezuelan Armed Forces, said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

“We will, of course, under the existing agreements, carry out activities that will enhance the potential of the Armed Forces of this country,” Ryabkov told reporters.

Ryabkov emphasized that the focus will be on the equipment sent to Venezuela , ruling out speculation that Russia has military personnel installed in Venezuelan territory.

“I want to emphasize that it is specifically about working with equipment that has been provided. We must work systematically, calmly and without paying attention to the intrigues of enemies,” said the Russian deputy foreign minister.

The deputy minister also emphasized that the United States continues to plan ways to destabilize the situation in Venezuela, noting that these efforts are failing due to public support for the legitimately elected authorities.

US Attempts

The United States recognizes National Assembly President Juan Guaidó as acting president of Venezuela . However, the efforts that Maduro’s opponents have been making since the beginning of the year proved fruitless, having strengthened the current administration in recent weeks.

In addition to the US, 54 other countries recognize Guaidó as the leader of Venezuela. However, Russia, China, Iran and several other countries recognize Maduro elected constitutionally as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

Russia has said that the US is strangling Venezuela with sanctions in an attempt to drag the Latin American nation into chaos.