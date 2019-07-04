Russia: UN has NO IDEA how solve crisis in Libya

MOSCOW – The UN Security Council has no ideas on how to resolve the ongoing conflict in Libya, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Safronkov said today.

“The whole delegation is shocked and deeply concerned about the attack, but there is also a deadlock. There is a shortage of ideas on how to get out of this crisis,” Safronkov told reporters, commenting on an attack last night in Tripoli, which left dozens dead and injured.

Earlier in the day, the United Nations Security Council responded to a request from the Peruvian mission to hold a meeting on the air strike against a migrant detention center in the Libyan capital in which at least 44 people were killed.

The Tuesday airstrike struck a detention center for immigrants in the suburb of Tajoura, Libya’s capital, in Tripoli, Reuters quoted a local official as saying.

An air strike on a detention center for illegal immigrants in a suburb of the Libyan capital killed 40 and wounded 80, Reuters reported, citing a health official.

- Advertisement -

A representative of the Tripoli medical service confirmed on Wednesday that the air strike near the Libyan capital actually left at least 44 people dead.

“As a result of the air strike that hit a detention center for undocumented migrants in the Tajoura district, 40 migrants from several African states were killed and another 80 were injured,” said Malek Merset, adding that ambulance services continued to serve injured .

According to the previous report, the official working in a department to combat illegal migration that runs the facility said that there were victims among the migrants.

Safronkov said that during the closed consultations, diplomats called for an end to the violence and the launching of a political process but did not present any concrete plans to fight the conflict in the African country.

The UN Stabilization Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said earlier that at least 44 people were killed and 130 seriously injured as a result of an air strike, allegedly carried out by forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA) in the Tajoura migrant detention center.