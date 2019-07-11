Russia sends 4 new military satellites into space

ARKHANGELSK, Russia – On Wednesday, Russia announced the launch of another 4 new national military satellites.

The launch was conducted at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome by the Soyuz-2.1V rocket, which carried the military satellites.

The information was released earlier by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Soyuz-2.1V rocket was flown at 8:14 pm Moscow time.

The launch site, the Plesetsk space center, is in the northeastern area of ​​Arkhangelsk, about 1,000 kilometers from Moscow.

In 2019 alone, this was the second launch of a Soyuz-2 rocket from the Plesetsk region.

Despite Russia’s long history of space exploration, back in May the Pentagon included Russia in the list of countries with which the US should not cooperate in the area of ​​space launches, according to a document quoted by Russian media.

The decision is expected to enter into force on December 31, 2022. The other countries that are already on this list are China, North Korea, Iran, Sudan and Syria.

Despite the crisis in bilateral relations in recent years amid disagreements over a number of international issues, including the situation in Syria and the conflict in Ukraine, space has always been an area of ​​mutually advantageous cooperation between the two countries.

Last November, the director of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Jim Bridenstine, stated that the relationship between Russia and the United States in the space arena remains as strong as ever, despite occasional disputes.

This comes as a manned flight to the Moon with the landing of Russian cosmonauts is planned for 2030, said the director general of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitri Rogozin.

“The [cosmonauts] landing on the moon is scheduled for 2030,” Rogozin said during a presentation at Moscow University (MGU).

He added that in 2029 the moon would be orbited by space devices, and by 2030, modules would be deployed on the lunar surface where the cosmonauts would work.

Rogozin also commented that a Russian spacecraft will fly to the moon between 2026 and 2028, unmanned.

“Between 2026 and 2028, the ship will test in flight,” he said.

The head of Roscosmos declared that he “does not believe much” in the industrial exploitation of the resources of the Moon.

“I do not really believe in the industrial use of the moon,” Rogozin said.

During his presentation Rogozin also commented on US plans to land astronauts on the moon in 2024. According to him, it is a “show.”

“We have information that Congress will allocate more funds to this show by landing on the Moon (in 2024) and will allocate less to the orbital lunar station,” he said.

It was previously predicted that the US would create the Lunar Orbital Platform station in international cooperation and that the first module would be inserted into orbit in 2024.

Russia could create a coupling module in this project and also help in the creation of a space transport system.

According to the latest plans, the United States plans to land astronauts on the Moon in 2024.