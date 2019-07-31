Russia Protests: What Western Media Doesn’t Show You

The devil is in the details: knives, pepper spray, tear gas. Peaceful protests? Recorded instances of provocations and violence against the police seemed not to be shown in Western media and inconvenient facts about half of those detained in Moscow not even being residents of Moscow were excluded. During agreed demonstrations, there were no excesses from the police, but that did not seem to be enough for the activists that seemed to have other goals in mind. What really happened on the 27th of July? – Drago Victorien
