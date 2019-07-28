RUSSIA HAS A BRIGHT FUTURE: High-Tech Education Center Hosts Huge Science Festival (VIDEO)

Sochi, Russian Federation – Russia is well-known for its high-tech military equipment, including 5th-generation fighter jets, next-generation drones, ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles), space technology, including deep space exploration, etc. But there’s much more to it – the often overlooked Russia’s focus on developing the civilian high-tech sector.

Yesterday, on July 27, a technology of the future festival was held in Sochi’s Sirius educational center. The Big Challenges science projects festival is underway there. Over 400 young inventors present their prototypes from all over Russia. The creators of these prototypes can apply for presidential grants in the future.