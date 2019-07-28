Russia delivers ten BRDM-2 armored vehicles to Serbia

BELGRADE – Russia supplied Serbia with ten BRDM-2 armored vehicles under the agreement on military-technical cooperation, the Serbian Ministry of Defense reported.

“Ten BRDM-2 armored vehicles with spare parts arrived in Serbia,” the ministry said in a statement.

It is reported that the transport of the equipment was carried out safely and in strict correspondence with international standards.

On July 26, the Russian Ministry of Defense denied the statements of the Romanian authorities about the alleged detention of ships carrying Russian armored vehicles to Serbia.

He also informed that “all supplies are made under the contract and within the terms agreed by the parties.”

The Ministries of Defense of both countries previously agreed to deliver 30 T-72S tanks and 30 BRDM-2 armored vehicles for personnel transport.

In 2017, Russia sent six MiG-29 fighters to Serbia. Previously, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic did not exclude political pressure from abroad for the acquisition of Russian MiG-29 aircraft.

A Serbian delegation, led by the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Balkan country, Nenad Miloradovoc, showed great interest in the Russian Mi-35M combat helicopter during the 2018 International Military Military Technical Forum.

In fact, according to the statements of President Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia intends to acquire in the near future four units of this combat helicopter, and another three of the Mi-17 multipurpose helicopter.

The Mi-35 has been baptized in Russia as ‘Crocodile’, but in Serbia they call it the ‘Demon carriage’. However, military analyst Svetozar Jokanovic explained to Sputnik, it is actually the name for export that was given to the most popular Russian helicopter, the Mi-24V, whose serial manufacturing began in 1976.

“After implementing some improvements, the helicopter is still manufactured and is in demand in the international market. It represents the Soviet concept of attack helicopter, which demanded a high level of armor and weaponry,” Jokanovic explained.

The main emphasis, according to the expert, was put on speed instead of maneuverability, so that this helicopter is more effective during a rapid assault.