MOSCOW – Russia will continue to strengthen the potential of the Venezuelan Armed Forces, said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

“We will, of course, under the existing agreements, carry out activities that will enhance the potential of the Armed Forces of this country,” Ryabkov told reporters.

Ryabkov emphasized that the focus will be on the equipment sent to Venezuela , ruling out speculation that Russia has military personnel installed in Venezuelan territory.

“I want to emphasize that it is specifically about working with equipment that has been provided. We must work systematically, calmly and without paying attention to the intrigues of enemies,” said the Russian deputy foreign minister.

The deputy minister also emphasized that the United States continues to plan ways to destabilize the situation in Venezuela, noting that these efforts are failing due to public support for the legitimately elected authorities.

North American Attempt

The United States recognizes National Assembly President Juan Guaidó as acting president of Venezuela . However, the efforts that Maduro’s opponents have been making since the beginning of the year proved fruitless, having strengthened the current administration in recent weeks.

In addition to the US, 54 other countries recognize Guaidó as the leader of Venezuela. However, Russia, China, Iran and several other countries recognize Maduro elected constitutionally as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

Russia has said that the US is strangling Venezuela with sanctions in an attempt to drag the Latin American nation into chaos.

The Venezuelan Armed Forces are tied up as never before, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro told the military back in Ma.

The president made this statement during his address to the military at Fort Tiuna, the seat of Venezuela’s military power in Caracas.

“The time has come to fight, the time has come to give an example to history and the world and to say that in Venezuela there is a consistent, legal, cohesive Bolivarian National Armed Forces, united as never before, defeating the coup attempt of traitors who sell themselves for Washington dollars, ” Maduro said.