REVEALED: The influence of George Soros on Georgia

”He’s not investing money in Georgia . . . but against Russia” – a pertinent conclusion to a report that is based on a recent RT publication that unravelled the detailed activities of George Soros and his Open Society Foundation in Georgia. Grants aimed at ”transforming the politics of Georgia’‘ to grants in the area of ”protection of human rights” being $120 000 and $100 000 respectively, and $350 000 allocated to Soros-picked media broadcasts. Couple this with the staggering $100 million that has been invested in Georgia since 1994 and you have a new Georgian cocktail of russophobia, ”rapidly organized” street unrest and a content Hungarian-born businessman that similarly looks to set-up an online platform. A report that details yet another stage of his next round of financing – have his returns come out favourable on his investments?
