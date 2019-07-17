REVEALED: See where US nuclear weapons are located in Europe

WASHINGTON DC – Information on US nuclear weapons was released in a report by the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Committee.

Last April a representative of Canada on the Defense and Security Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly published a report on US armament in Europe and the document was subsequently deleted. The report mentioned the location of the approximately 150 US nuclear weapons stored in the European countries of the alliance.

On 16 July the Belgian newspaper De Morgen published a copy of the report, noting that “the bombs are stored in six North American and European bases: Kleine Brogel in Belgium, Büchel in Germany, Aviano and Ghedi-Torre in Italy, Volkel in the Netherlands and Incirlik in Turkey.

In addition, the paper points out that last week the final report was published, in which there is no information about the storage places of the weapons. Joseph Day, author of the report, says that all information in the document has been taken from open sources .

“It is not an official NATO document,” a NATO source said, noting that the alliance “does not comment on the details of NATO’s nuclear potential.”

As a result, several media outlets noted that the report confirms what many already knew, namely the presence of North American nuclear weapons in Europe.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has assured that his country is prepared to leave NATO during a meeting with Russian Deputy Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

“I met twice with Turkish President Recep Erdogan and he told me personally that Turkey was willing to withdraw from NATO,” Zhirinovsky wrote.

Turkey is trying to join the European Union but is not accepted, said the deputy.

“Turkey was one of the first countries to be received by NATO because its territory was suitable for actions against Russia,” said Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party (LDPR).

Turkey joined NATO in 1952 and have applied for membership in the European Union since 1999.