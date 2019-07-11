REVEALED: Jeffrey Epstein Victimized Serbian Children – Shared a Plane With Dyncorp, State Department, and CIA – deduces source

Dear FRN Readers – the real peetsa gait comes undone. The p.g connection to war crimes against Serbs was already established through the Clinton crime network’s collaboration with anti-Serbian ‘Serbs’, Marina Abramovic ‘the witch’, and pedophile/abuse artist Biljana Djurdjevic, whose art adorns the walls of John Podesta. Case closed? Let’s find out! – J. Flores

Connection to Stratfor

An email between Mia Burki of DynCorp and Solomon Foshko of Stratfor can be found requesting a subscription to Stratfor and “to renew on an annual, individual basis.” [8]

Connection to aircraft shared by Jeffrey Epstein, the CIA, and DynCorp

The congruence of Epstein’s Bell N474AW and Dyncorp’s Bronco N474AW is noteworthy. In 2002, the year Epstein’s aircraft fleet stands accused of flying underage teen girls, some between the ages of 12 and 15, coincides with Dyncorp’s trafficking in underage females between the ages of 12 and 15 from Kosovo and Bosnia in the Balkans.

N474AW shared between Epstein helicopter and DynCorp Bronco

Epstein Bell Helicopter

DynCorp Bronco

It turns out this same tail number is shared by aircraft from multiple corporations, including a Centurion Aviation LLC.

Complicating matters, is the fact that a Cessna Model P210N aircraft also uses tail number N474AW. That aircraft, according to FAA records, was registered with the tail number N474AW on August 1, 2014 and is owned by Centurion Aviation LLC, 677 Greentree Lane, Ada, Michigan. The previous plane listed by the FAA as a “Multiple Record” N474AW assignee was the Bronco used by Dyncorp under contract to the owner: “United States Department of State, 1038 S. Patrick Drive #985, Patrick Air Force Base, Brevard County, Florida 32925-3516.”

To summarize, Epstein does have a storied history with underage girls from the Balkan states: from purchasing his Yugoslavian sex slave, Nadia Marcinkova [11] ; to the modeling agency, MC2, Epstein had with Jean Luc Brunel to traffic Eastern European girls [12] ; to a dinner party Vanity Fair mentions, where guests were “horrified” that they were surrounded by Epstein’s young “Russian” girls [13] . For more details, visit the Jeffrey Epstein page.