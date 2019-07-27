RELIGIOUS HARMONY: Armenians from all over the world gather in Iran

TEHRAN – More than 3,000 Armenians from Iran and other parts of the world convened at St. Thaddeus Monastery in Chaldoran county of Northwestern Iran to observe the religious rituals of Badarak ceremony, Jalil Jabbari, Director General of West Azerbaijan province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Organization, said today.

Jabari said that St. Thaddeus Monastery ceremony was held at 10:30 am in the church with the presence of Armenians and other guests. Qara Kelisa, also known as the St. Thaddeus Church, in Chaldoran County, Northwestern Iran is one of the oldest and most notable surviving Christian monuments of Iran that carries great significance for the country’s Armenian Orthodox community.

Armenians hold that Qara Kelisa is the world’s first church and was constructed in 68 AD by one of the apostles of Jesus, Saint Thaddeus, who traveled to Armenia, then part of the Persian Empire, to preach the teachings of Christ.

The church is composed of two parts: a black structure, the original building of the church from which it takes its name and a white structure, the main church, which was added to the original building’s western wing in 1810.

An ancient chapel two kilometers northwest of the church is said to have been the place where the first Christian woman, Sandokh, was martyred. The chapel is believed to be as old as Qara Kelisa. The structure was inscribed along with two other monastic ensembles of the Armenian Christian faith namely St. Stepanos and the Chapel of Dzordzor.

Early in February, Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi said that ethnic groups are enjoying very good conditions in Iran thanks to the Islamic Revolution of 1979, urging the scholars of all religious minorities to fight against the spread of extremist ideas among believers. Salehi made the remarks on February 03, lauding the ethnic groups’ status in Iran and the country’s Constitution.