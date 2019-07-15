Putin urges for the guarantee of Russia’s technological sovereignty

MOSCOW – The Russian leader said that the key technological trends determine the future of the Russian economy and the global economy in general.

“The global competition to obtain the technologies of the future has already begun (…) Our task is to not waste time and do everything to be among the leaders, guarantee the technological sovereignty of Russia and occupy a worthy place among the main players in the new markets.” stated President Vladimir Putin.

“We hope that the largest Russian companies will become true technological and financial leaders,” and that, “that up to 80% of the most successful research and development corresponds to the corporate sector.”

President Putin mentioned his recent visit to Italy and spoke about the experience of the Italians: “They chose that path, during the work lunch they told me that they are orienting their main companies with state participation to work precisely in that area,” the head of the Kremlin stressed.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced to the media that he would not impose sanctions on Georgia. Georgian journalist Gueorgui Gabuniya insulted Putin on his show on Rustavi 2 television on the night of July 7. The idea of ​​opening an investigation against Gabuniya for insults to the authority was commented by the Russian president in the following way: “He does not even deserve any criminal record, keep talking,” Putin told the media.

On July 9, the deputies of the Russian Lower House (Duma) approved in a plenary meeting a declaration recommending that the Cabinet of Ministers consider the imposition of economic sanctions against Georgia. The president of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, said, quoted in the statement of the House, that “insults are inadmissible in relation to our country, threats to our citizens and insults to our president.”

Volodin said that the House of Representatives recommends prohibiting the importation of Georgian wines and mineral waters, as well as limiting the financial transfers from Russia to Georgia, since these have multiplied by 1.5 times in the last two years and in 2018 they reached $641 million.

Meanwhile, the first batch of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems was delivered to Turkey on July 12, the Ottoman Ministry of Defense reported. The systems are supplied to the Murted airbase in Ankara province, the source added.

Turkey repeatedly stressed that it will not renounce the purchase of the S-400, agreed in 2017, despite pressure from the US, which warns that Russian systems are not compatible with NATO standards. US Deputy Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that Turkey will not receive US F-35 aircraft if it acquires Russian anti-aircraft systems.

The S-400 is capable of lowering aerial devices of furtive technology, cruise missiles, tactical and tactical-operational ballistic missiles. With a range of up to 400 kilometers, the Russian system can shoot targets at heights of up to 30 kilometers.

According to Russian military analyst Yuri Kotenok, Turkey has shown strength and did not let itself be subjected to a whole barrage of threats and blackmail by the US for this key operation of sale with Russia. The operation is, to a large extent, emblematic because Turkey is a member of NATO, but decided to acquire weapons that are not from the bloc, the expert indicated.

Turkey has imported the S-400 system, which by its technical characteristics exceeds the US Patriot and other anti-aircraft missile systems, and hence this is a step forward for the defensive capacity of Turkey, summarizes the analyst Yuri Kotenok.

For Washington, it will be a real nightmare: the route will allow Asia to trade with European countries outside the sea lanes that, for now, the US still controls. This will deprive that country of all hope of separating the European Union from Russia, increasing its own influence on account of the enlargement of NATO to the east, writes the German portal Telepolis.

According to data published by the source, the cost of the construction of the highway is estimated at $9,500 million dollars, which, by the way, will be contributed by private investors. As expected, the capital invested will be recovered after 12 years. The highway will be part of the “one belt, one route” project actively promoted by the Chinese government and, likewise, of the infrastructure strategy of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ambitious program has been calculated for six years. Thanks to him, the Russian regions in the future will have better communication with each other and Russia itself will become the core of the Eurasian economic space from Portugal to China, writes Telepolis.