PUTIN TO OLIVER STONE: Russians and Ukrainians are One Nation

MOSCOW, Russia – American filmmaker Oliver Stone interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of his latest documentary project.

President Vladimir Putin thinks that Russia and Ukraine are “essentially the same nation,” and that “a rapprochement is inevitable,” he told director Oliver Stone in an interview for his latest documentary.

Putin placed an emphasis on the common roots and Orthodox Christian religion of the Ukrainian and Russian peoples and compared those to the values of the Western world, to which the Western-installed government of Ukraine officially aims to join.

I, for one, believe that Russians and Ukrainians are one people. We are essentially the same nation.

Oliver Stone recorded the interview with the Russian President for the purposes of the new documentary ‘Revealing Ukraine’, which Stone co-directed with Ukrainian-American filmmaker Igor Lopatenok. During the interview, the Russian leader referred to the history and the common religious beliefs of the two peoples.

“Everyone was Orthodox and everyone called themselves Russian. They didn’t want to be a part of the Catholic world to which Poland was trying to pull them in,” he said.

He also made it clear that he thinks modern Ukrainians have the right to a national identity, however.

“A lot of people in Ukraine believe they need to reinforce their identity, to fight for it. Here in Russia, nobody minds that. Including me.”

He also added he believes Russia and Ukraine will eventually normalize their relations.

“I believe common sense will prevail, and ultimately… a rapprochement is inevitable… The common roots provide a competitive advantage over the West, which Russia is willing to use in certain integration processes,” Putin said.

Oliver Stone is one of the rare Western filmmakers who decided not to trust the extremely biased and systemically Russophobic Western mainstream media, and realizing Putin’s intention of not wanting to further escalate the situation in Ukraine, he interviewed the Russian President more than once.