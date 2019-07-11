Putin REJECTS Zelenesky’s call for new Donbass Ceasefire talks ‘Until after new Rada elections’

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to Vladimir Zelensky’s proposal to discuss the Ukrainian crisis with the leaders of Great Britain, the United States, Germany and France.

This position was voiced by the Russian leader during a meeting with Bolivian President Evo Morales . He stressed that Moscow had never shied away from negotiations on the situation in Ukraine.

“We have never refused any of the proposed formats, including the expansion of the Norman format,” Putin said.

However, he added that it would be possible to talk about a new meeting only after the elections to the Rada and the formation of the government of Ukraine.

“It will be more or less possible to talk about something after the final formation of the new government of Ukraine and the holding of elections to the country’s parliament,” said the Russian president.

Putin also said that he still does not know how other participants of the new format will react to Zelensky’s proposal. In addition, the summit should be well prepared.

“This is an obvious thing,” he stressed.

On July 8th, Vladimir Zelensky suggested in a video message that Vladimir Putin hold talks in Minsk with the leaders of the signatories of the Budapest Memorandum and the countries of the Normandy format in Minsk.