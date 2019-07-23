Putin: “Nicaragua can always count on the help of Russia”

MOSCOW – On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Triumph of the Sandinista Popular Revolution, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his Nicaraguan partner, Daniel Ortega, a telegram, in which he assured that “the Government and People of Nicaragua can always count on the help of Russia in solution of its national development goals and the defense of state sovereignty.”

On the 40th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution at the Nicaraguan Embassy in Moscow, a commemoration took place that was attended by Latin American and other diplomats, officials of Russian federal and municipal agencies, representatives of business circles, academics, leaders from social organizations and numerous friends from Nicaragua.

The Nicaraguan ambassador to Russia, Alba Azucena Torres Mejía, stressed in her speech that it is “impossible to forget the solidarity and love that generated the process of liberation of our people, the unwavering brotherhood that was born from the Sandinista Revolution.”

Alba Torres expressed Nicaragua’s gratitude to Russia for the support Moscow provides to Managua and stressed that “our relations have a long history in which a new page opened after the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution.”

The director of the Latin American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Schetinin, said, on the other hand, that “on July 19, 1979, it marked the history of Nicaragua, Latin America and the whole world as the beginning of a movement of importance of a people who love freedom for their genuine independence, for social equality and for the right to choose their own path of development.”

Meanwhile, Nicaragua hopes to promote hydroelectric projects with Russian companies, Laureate Ortega Murillo, an advisor to the Nicaraguan Presidency for Investments, Trade and International Cooperation, said.

“We are interested in fostering hydroelectric projects with Russian companies that have extensive experience in this field,” he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Ortega Murillo, also representative of Nicaragua for Russian Affairs, highlighted among the “tangible” results of the forum the exchange with new companies and with government institutions to develop projects, particularly in the area of ​​renewable energy.

The presidential adviser also expressed Nicaragua’s interest in increasing cooperation in the food and agricultural sector.

Last April, the fifth Russia-Nicaragua Intergovernmental Joint Commission that focused on health, water, renewable energy, mining, natural disaster response projects, among other topics, was held in Managua.